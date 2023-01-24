Math Behind Budget 2023 | Mint Explains | Mint

24 Jan 2023

In the upcoming union budget session, the centre w... moreIn the upcoming union budget session, the centre will make wise commitments regarding managing its resources. But finding the ideal balance this time won't be simple. One reason is that the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024 would present an unavoidable opportunity for political spending. Additionally, high tax collections cannot be taken for granted, and next year's predicted slower economic growth won't help. Because of all of this, budgeting is a difficult task.