Math Not 'Mathing'? Why Economists Aren't Convinced That India Is REALLY Growing At 8.2%

Updated: 17 Dec 2025, 11:44 am IST

India's economy is booming. At least that's what the numbers say. But here's the problem - experts don't seem to believe them fully. India's top economists redicted 6.7% growth in the April-June quarter in a Mint poll. The official number? 7.8%. In the next and more recent July-September quarter, they expected 7.2%. It came in at 8.2%. Even higher than the Reserve Bank of India's own forecast of 7%. When your GDP consistently outperforms every expert's prediction, you have either discovered an economic miracle or something's off with the math. And there is something off with the math. Watch.