MBA Chaiwala from 0 to 4cr Company | Startup Buzz | Mint

Now, who doesn't love a steaming cup of chai? But ... moreNow, who doesn't love a steaming cup of chai? But what if I told you that this young guy from MP, made a business worth a crore just by selling chai? That's right.
Today I will tell you about Prafull Billore, a young entrepreneur from the Dhar District of Madhya Pradesh who became a celebrity and made a 4cr company by just selling tea.
#mbachaiwala #prafullbillore #youngentrepreneurs #madhyapradesh #business #networth #sellingtea #startup #investment #mint
Subscribe Now For Latest Updates- https://tinyurl.com/lbw8nze
Recommended For You
Trending Stocks
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.