MBA Chaiwala from 0 to 4cr Company | Startup Buzz | Mint

Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 05:15 PM IST

Now, who doesn't love a steaming cup of chai? But what if I told you that this young guy from MP, made a business worth a crore just by selling chai? That's right. Today I will tell you about Prafull Billore, a young entrepreneur from the Dhar District of Madhya Pradesh who became a celebrity and made a 4cr company by just selling tea. #mbachaiwala #prafullbillore #youngentrepreneurs #madhyapradesh #business #networth #sellingtea #startup #investment #mint Subscribe Now For Latest Updates- https://tinyurl.com/lbw8nze