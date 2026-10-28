Mbappe vs China: How Real Madrid Star’s ‘Dictator’ Remark On Mao Zedong Triggered Outrage

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé was asked to name his favourite meme of himself and pointed to an image of his face on Mao Zedong’s body, calling the man a “Chinese dictator.” The joke, common in football circles, triggered a strong reaction in China. State broadcaster China Media Group suspended La Liga matches featuring Mbappé, sponsors including Dongpeng, Mengniu and Milkground ended deals, and the China Football Association demanded a formal apology. Mbappé later said his comments were ill-judged and expressed deep respect for the Chinese people and their history. La Liga also moved to contain the damage.