MDR fees on UPI transactions pushed until after Diwali: NPCI's big decision

UPI MDR: The 0.40% merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions above ₹2,000 has been pushed and will come into effect after Diwali, the NPCI said in a statement today. Notably, this comes amid a number of trader unions and groups urging the government to remove the new charge, which was due to come into effect from 15 October. Used by over 50 crore people, Alphabet's Google Pay and Walmart's PhonePe held around 80% of market ​share by value of UPI transactions in August, as per a Reuters report.