Subscribe

MDR fees on UPI transactions pushed until after Diwali: NPCI's big decision

UPI MDR: The 0.40% merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions above 2,000 has been pushed and will come into effect after Diwali, the NPCI said in a statement today. Notably, this comes amid a number of trader unions and groups urging the government to remove the new charge, which was due to come into effect from 15 October. Used by over 50 crore people, Alphabet's Google Pay and Walmart's PhonePe held around 80% of market ​share by value of UPI transactions in August, as per a Reuters report.

Livemint
Published13 Oct 2026, 03:27 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
MDR fees on UPI transactions pushed until after Diwali
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosMDR fees on UPI transactions pushed until after Diwali: NPCI's big decision
Advertisement
Read Next Story