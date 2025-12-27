English
Business News/ Videos / MEA Data Shows Saudi Arabia Led In Indian Deportations

MEA Data Shows Saudi Arabia Led In Indian Deportations

Updated: 27 Dec 2025, 07:27 pm IST Anna Mathew

Saudi Arabia, not the United States, deported the highest number of Indians in 2025, according to data presented by India’s Ministry of External Affairs in Parliament. More than 24,600 Indians were deported from 81 countries during the year, with Saudi Arabia alone accounting for over 11,000 cases. The United States ranked second with around 3,800 deportations — the highest figure in five years.

 
