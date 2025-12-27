MEA Data Shows Saudi Arabia Led In Indian Deportations

Saudi Arabia, not the United States, deported the highest number of Indians in 2025, according to data presented by India’s Ministry of External Affairs in Parliament. More than 24,600 Indians were deported from 81 countries during the year, with Saudi Arabia alone accounting for over 11,000 cases. The United States ranked second with around 3,800 deportations — the highest figure in five years.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.