Business News/ Videos / MEA Reveals High-Level India-U.S. Talks In New York Over H-1B Visa Free Hike

MEA Reveals High-Level India-U.S. Talks In New York Over H-1B Visa Free Hike

Updated: 26 Sept 2025, 06:13 pm IST Livemint

EAM S. Jaishankar meet U.S. Secretary Marco Rubio in New York to discuss H-1B visa fee hike amid Trump’s $100,000 charge, as per the EAM spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal! With 80% Indian applications rejected and 24,766 visas to Indian firms in H1 FY25, Jaishankar raised humanitarian concerns over family disruptions. Rubio and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal held talks with USTR Jamieson Greer on trade deal progress. Watch the full update on U.S.-India ties!

 
