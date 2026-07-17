MEA Reveals Key Details On President Murmu's Upcoming Moldova, North Macedonia & Romania Visit

President Droupadi Murmu will undertake state visits to Moldova, North Macedonia, and Romania from July 19 to 25. These will mark the first-ever bilateral visits by an Indian President to Moldova and North Macedonia, and the first to Romania in over three decades (previous in 1994). MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George said the visits reflect India’s growing engagement with Central and Eastern Europe and complement its strategic partnership with the EU.