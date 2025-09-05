Ministry of External Affairs slams White House trade advisor Peter Navarro’s “inaccurate” and “misleading” remarks. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal rejects Navarro’s claim that “Brahmins profiteer” amid U.S.’s 50% tariffs on Indian imports, emphasizing the strong India-U.S. strategic partnership built on shared democratic values. With joint military exercises in Alaska and recent 2+2 talks, can ties weather Trump’s trade war?
