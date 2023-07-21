Meet India’s Richest & ‘Poorest’ Netas | Where Does Your MLA Stand? | Watch

The Association of Democratic Reforms has released... moreThe Association of Democratic Reforms has released a report on the asset of Indian MLAs. The report analyzed 4001 sitting MLAs from 28 states and two Union Territories of India. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has topped the list as the richest MLA in the country with assets worth ₹1,413 crore, according to the ADR report.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.