Meet India’s Richest & ‘Poorest’ Netas | Where Does Your MLA Stand? | Watch

Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 06:05 PM IST

The Association of Democratic Reforms has released... moreThe Association of Democratic Reforms has released a report on the asset of Indian MLAs. The report analyzed 4001 sitting MLAs from 28 states and two Union Territories of India. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has topped the list as the richest MLA in the country with assets worth ₹1,413 crore, according to the ADR report.