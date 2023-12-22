Meet Jayanti Khan Chauhan, The Woman Behind The 7000 Cr Bisleri Empire | Rollin’ With The Boss Ep 2

Updated: 22 Dec 2023, 04:28 PM IST

Heiress to the Bisleri empire, Jayanti Chauhan is a strong-willed, independent woman herself. She joined her father Ramesh Chauhan also known as the cola man of India, at work, at the age of 24. Now the Vice Chairperson of the company, she has been the force behind several key changes at the company. But who’s Jayanti Chauhan really? Watch the full episode of Rollin’ With The Boss premiering this Thursday on the Mint to find out more.