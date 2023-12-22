Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Meet Jayanti Khan Chauhan, The Woman Behind The 7000 Cr Bisleri Empire | Rollin’ With The Boss Ep 2

Meet Jayanti Khan Chauhan, The Woman Behind The 7000 Cr Bisleri Empire | Rollin’ With The Boss Ep 2

Updated: 22 Dec 2023, 04:28 PM IST Abhishek Singh

Heiress to the Bisleri empire, Jayanti Chauhan is a strong-willed, independent woman herself. She joined her father Ramesh Chauhan also known as the cola man of India, at work, at the age of 24. Now the Vice Chairperson of the company, she has been the force behind several key changes at the company. But who’s Jayanti Chauhan really? Watch the full episode of Rollin’ With The Boss premiering this Thursday on the Mint to find out more.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.