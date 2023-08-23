Meet Key ISRO Scientists Who Took India To The Moon Mission | Watch

On August 23rd at 18;04 hours India will create hi... moreOn August 23rd at 18;04 hours India will create history. This has been made possible by innumerable ISRO scientists, engineers, and mission experts among others. Watch the full video to familiarise yourself with the key ISRO scientists who are taking India to the Moon.
