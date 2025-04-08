Explore
Meet Remus, Romulus & Khaleesi: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Dire wolves-like Animals Come To Life, Here’s How

Updated: 08 Apr 2025, 05:22 PM IST Livemint

Meet Remus, Romulus & Khaleesi: Game Of Thrones Dire wolves-like Animals Come To Life, Here’s How The dire wolf - a species that went extinct nearly 12,500 years ago, has been revived through genetic engineering. Scientists are referring to this as the world’s first de-extinction. The species is well known for its portrayal in the HBO hit series Game of Thrones. In a press release, Colossal Biosciences, a Texas-based genetic engineering company, announced the birth of three dire wolves. Watch for more! #direwolves #direwolf #gameofthrones

 
