Meet The Indian-American Who Holds The Key To Biden’s Re-Election Campaign

Updated: 08 May 2023, 03:11 PM IST

Indian origin Ajay Bhutoria is said to be key to B... moreIndian origin Ajay Bhutoria is said to be key to Biden-Harris’s fundraising efforts. He doesn't just hold the keys to the money chests but is said to be the man who is playing a crucial role in mobilising South Asian voters in support of Joe Biden and the Democratic party. But who is he? Watch.