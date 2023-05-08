Meet The Indian-American Who Holds The Key To Biden’s Re-Election Campaign

Indian origin Ajay Bhutoria is said to be key to B... moreIndian origin Ajay Bhutoria is said to be key to Biden-Harris’s fundraising efforts. He doesn't just hold the keys to the money chests but is said to be the man who is playing a crucial role in mobilising South Asian voters in support of Joe Biden and the Democratic party. But who is he? Watch.
