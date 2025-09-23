Meet The New Generation Of Made-In-India Watchmakers | Delhi Watch Company | Argos Watches | Ajwain

Updated: 23 Sept 2025, 03:46 pm IST

In the last five years, India has seen a small but growing crop of watch micro-brands. Most are founder-driven, sourcing components from abroad and assembling in small batches. They remain niche and experimental, yet their very existence shows how India's watch landscape is beginning to diversify. Delhi Watch Company, founded in 2020, has produced Devanagari chronographs and dye watches like the Havelock. Surat-based Argos Watches recently raised 6.5 crore in an angel round. Further south in Kerala, Koramandal Watch Company operates out of Palakkad, making small-batch pieces inspired by regional heritage. In Mumbai, former corporate executive Vikram Narula's Ajwain has built the Kakori Ape Town, which sports an enamel dial and is named after the 1925 Kakori conspiracy. This story doesn't stop with entrepreneurs in India. A few Indian collectors and watch enthusiasts abroad are also attempting watch projects of their own. Watch!