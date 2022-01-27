Home
Meet The Unicorns: Ashish Singhal of CoinSwitch Kuber on Crypto as an Asset Class
Updated: 27 Jan 2022, 02:34 PM IST
Livemint
- In the latest dispatch of ‘Meet The Unicorns’, Shrija Agrawal speaks with Ashish Singhal, founder of CoinSwitch Kuber, who takes us through his unicorn journey, the company’s objective of solving users’ needs and how he sees crypto as a new asset class in the making. The company plans to diversify into a wealthtech company. Watch this episode to know more.