Mega win for ‘Make in India’, Apple triples India iPhone output to $7 Bn

According to a bloomberg report as soon as 2025, A... moreAccording to a bloomberg report as soon as 2025, Apple could make 25% of all its iphones in India. Apple Inc. assembled more than $7 billion worth of iPhones in India last year.U.S. based Aplle Inc through its partners like Foxconn and Pegatron is making 7% of its phones in India, a substantive leap from the just 1% Apple phones that were produced in India in 2021.
