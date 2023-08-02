Mehul Choksi, 49 Other Wilful Defaulters Owe ₹ 87,295 Cr To Banks: Finance Ministry | Details

02 Aug 2023

The likes of Mehul Choksi - a fugitive and a defaulter have cost banks a ton of money. 49 others like him have cost Banks a whopping ₹87,295 Crores. For perspective, that’s half of India’s total GST collections for the month of July. Recently, Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha said that just the top 10 defaulters owe almost 41000 crores to scheduled commercial banks. While you might know Choksi who are the others on the list? Watch the full video to find out.