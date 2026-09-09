Memory Chip Prices Force Samsung India To Cut Jobs Of Up To 25% Of Consumer Electronics Staff

Samsung Electronics has begun layoffs in India, with around 80–100 employees in its TV and home appliance divisions asked to leave as rising memory chip prices squeeze margins. Reports suggest up to 25% of the consumer electronics sales and marketing workforce could eventually be affected, with more cuts possible after the festive season. Despite the restructuring, Samsung’s smartphone business in India remains stable for now, with the company betting on strong festive sales.