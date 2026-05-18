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Mercedes-Benz May Return to Weapons Production as Europe Rearms Amid US Pullback

Germany’s biggest automakers may be preparing for a dramatic return to defense manufacturing. Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius says the company is open to producing military equipment if it makes “business sense,” as Europe ramps up defense spending and reduces dependence on the United States. With Russia seen as a growing threat and Washington reassessing its commitments, Germany’s industrial giants could play a new role in Europe’s rearmament. Could this mark the beginning of a historic shift in Germany’s post-war identity?

Livemint
Published18 May 2026, 02:14 PM IST
Mercedes-Benz May Return to Weapons Production as Europe Rearms Amid US Pullback
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