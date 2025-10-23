Meta Mass Layoffs: From Poaching Top AI Talent To Firing 600, Zuckerberg Shakes-up AI Division Meta will lay off 600 employees from its ‘bloated’ AI unit, despite a multi-billion dollar hiring spree earlier this year led by CEO Mark Zuckerberg. A Meta spokesperson confirmed the job cuts to CNBC on Wednesday. Watch for more!
