Meta Mass Layoffs: From Poaching Top AI Talent To Firing 600, Zuckerberg Shakes-up AI Division

Meta Mass Layoffs: From Poaching Top AI Talent To Firing 600, Zuckerberg Shakes-up AI Division

Updated: 23 Oct 2025, 05:18 pm IST Livemint

Meta Mass Layoffs: From Poaching Top AI Talent To Firing 600, Zuckerberg Shakes-up AI Division Meta will lay off 600 employees from its ‘bloated’ AI unit, despite a multi-billion dollar hiring spree earlier this year led by CEO Mark Zuckerberg. A Meta spokesperson confirmed the job cuts to CNBC on Wednesday. Watch for more!

 
