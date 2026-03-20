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Meta Scales Back VR Metaverse Dreams After Billions Lost | Bets Big On AI And Wearable Tech Future

Meta Scales Back VR Metaverse Dreams After Billions Lost | Bets Big On AI And Wearable Tech Future When Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook to Meta in 2021, he pitched the metaverse as the company’s future — calling it “the next frontier” and saying he wanted to anchor the company’s identity to the metaverse. Less than five years later, the virtual world at the centre of Meta’s ambitious gamble is on the verge of shutting down. Watch for more!

Livemint
Published20 Mar 2026, 06:37 PM IST
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Meta Scales Back VR Metaverse Dreams After Billions Lost | Bets Big On AI
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