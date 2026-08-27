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Meta’s Project OT: Zuckerberg Planned Up to 60% Team Cuts in AI Shake-Up, Here’s What Happened Next

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly planned a massive AI-driven workforce transformation under a secretive initiative called Project OT. Internal documents reviewed by Reuters suggest Meta explored reducing the size of some teams by as much as 60%, with AI taking over much of the work currently performed by employees. The restructuring was planned in two waves, but growing employee resistance and concerns over AI productivity gains reportedly forced Meta to halt the second phase. Meta has confirmed Project OT existed, while stressing that the scenarios involved both layoffs and redeployments—not a plan to cut 60% of its entire workforce. Watch the full story to understand what happened.

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Updated27 Aug 2026, 05:29 PM IST
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Zuckerberg Planned Up to 60% Team Cuts in AI Shake-Up, Here’s What Happened Next
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