MHA Calls Emergency Meet After 3 Italians Allegedly Bypass Delhi Airport Immigration | Details Here

Three Italian passengers allegedly bypassed mandatory immigration checks at Delhi airport before boarding a Lufthansa flight to Munich, triggering an emergency meeting by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The passengers had flown from Amritsar to Delhi on an Air India flight and were reportedly directed to an international-to-international transfer route instead of completing immigration. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has already issued a show-cause notice to Air India over the incident. Senior officials from the Home Ministry, Civil Aviation Ministry, Intelligence Bureau, Bureau of Immigration, Air India and Delhi airport are expected to attend the meeting.