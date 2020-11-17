Home >Videos >MIB to regulate OTT; Diwali high on web content | Business of Entertainment

MIB to regulate OTT; Diwali high on web content | Business of Entertainment

Updated: 17 Nov 2020, 09:55 AM IST Livemint
  • The central government has brought OTT content, as well as news and current affairs on online platforms under the ambit of the I&B ministry. Further, theatres have mostly lost out on the big Diwali opportunity. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment
 

