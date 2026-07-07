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Microsoft Layoffs 2026: 4,800 Jobs Cut, Xbox Slashes 3,200 Roles Amid $190 Billion AI Push

Microsoft is cutting thousands of jobs again as the tech giant doubles down on artificial intelligence. The company is laying off around 4,800 employees while investing billions into AI infrastructure. Its Xbox division has also been hit by a major restructuring, with thousands of roles impacted. As Microsoft, Amazon and Meta balance rising AI costs with efficiency drives, concerns are growing over the future of tech jobs. Is AI reshaping Big Tech forever?

Livemint
Published7 Jul 2026, 02:31 PM IST
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Microsoft Layoffs: 4,800 Jobs Cut, Xbox Slashes 3,200 Roles Amid $190 Bn AI Push
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