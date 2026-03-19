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Microsoft Threatens Legal Action As Amazon’s $50 Billion OpenAI Deal Challenges Azure Agreement

Microsoft Threatens Legal Action As Amazon’s $50 Billion OpenAI Deal challenges Exclusive Azure Agreement Microsoft Threatens Legal Action As Amazon’s $50 Billion OpenAI Deal challenges Exclusive Azure Agreement Watch to know more!

Livemint
Published19 Mar 2026, 05:00 PM IST
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Microsoft Threatens To Sue OpenAI Over $50 Billion Amazon Deal
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