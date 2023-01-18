Microsoft to layoff thousands ahead of quarterly results; joins Meta, Twitter in firing spree

Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 10:35 PM IST

Subscribe Now For Latest Updates- https://tinyurl.com/lbw8nze3 weeks into the New Year the list of tech companies cutting jobs continues to grow longer. As per layoffs tracker, a website dedicated to tracking tech layoffs, so far nearly 50,000 employees have been fired by tech giants like Amazon, Twitter, Tesla, Netflix among others. The most recent to join the list is Microsoft. As fears of a global recession loom large this might not be the last of the firing spree the tech giants across the world seem to be on. According to recent reports Microsoft Corp plans to cut thousands of jobs in human resources and engineering divisions before its quarterly results are announced later in January.