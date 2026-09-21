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Microsoft’s Big Vow To India: A Cloud Region That Uses Almost No Water For Cooling | Explained

Microsoft has announced its fourth cloud region in India — India South Central in Hyderabad — designed from the ground up for AI workloads and with a cooling system that uses effectively zero water. Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and South Asia, revealed the plan at the Microsoft AI Infrastructure Summit India. The facility will feature three availability zones and ranks among the company’s largest compute investments in the country. Chandok said the design eliminates water use for cooling by choice, not just efficiency gains.

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Published21 Sep 2026, 07:34 PM IST
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Microsoft’s Big Vow To India: A Cloud Region That Uses Almost No Water
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