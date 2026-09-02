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Middle East Crisis Escalates, Iran Attacks US Military Targets In UAE, Kuwait And Beyond

Iran has carried out its most geographically extensive offensive since the West Asia conflict began in February, targeting US military bases across the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan and Iraq in a single night. Iranian forces said dozens of drones struck radar systems and US positions at Al Dhafra and Al Minhad bases in the UAE, as well as Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain. The Revolutionary Guards confirmed additional attacks on US forces in Kuwait, Jordan and Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Livemint
Published2 Sep 2026, 09:52 PM IST
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West Asia Crisis: Iran Attacks US Military Targets In UAE, Kuwait & Beyond
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