Middle East stealing India's gaming startups; here's what India can do to stop it

Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 05:41 PM IST

Livemint

One way or the other India is likely to be a huge market for gaming products. The question is do we have the right sort of policies in place which allow us to not just consume games but make it for the world? Taxes and legal provisions are making several gaming startups flock to the Middle East which offers a friendlier tax regime and a supporting infrastructure. A serious problem that is affecting the burgeoning gaming economy adversely. What can India do to arrest the flight of gaming startups, funding, and thousands of jobs? Watch to find out.