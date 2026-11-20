Midterms Fallout: Democrats Plan Sweeping Probe Into Trump & His Inner Circle | Details

Ahead of Democrats taking control of Congress in January, California Representative Robert Garcia—the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee and its expected incoming chair—has issued formal document preservation letters to members of U.S. President Donald Trump’s family and senior administration officials. According to the committee’s notices, the recipient list includes two of President Trump’s sons, son-in-law Jared Kushner, Vice President JD Vance, White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, and Attorney General Todd Blanche.