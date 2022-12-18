Million Dollar Business Zerodha | Startup Buzz

This video talks about the rise of zerodha and how... moreThis video talks about the rise of zerodha and how kamath brother made it possible. Started in 2010 by Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, Zerodha offers stockbroking services. The bootstrapped startup claims to have over a million active clients who trade and invest through the platform.
Recommended For You
Trending Stocks
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.