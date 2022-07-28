Ashwini Vaishnaw outlines way forward for Railways I Mint Mobility Conclave

Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 08:13 PM IST

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology has said that he seeks to change every dimension of Indian Railways to fulfil the aspirations of the people. ‘Over a period of time, the world should come and learn from Indian Railways, rather than we always going out and scouting for technology,’ he said. Vaishnaw was speaking at the Mint Mobility Conclave 2022. He highlighted the efforts being taken by the govt in that direction. Watch the full video for all details. Subscribe Now For Latest Updates- https://tinyurl.com/lbw8nze