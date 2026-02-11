Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Strongly Denies Epstein Links Raised by Rahul Gandhi! Puri clarifies: Met Jeffrey Epstein only 3-4 times as part of International Peace Institute (IPI) delegation under Terje Rod-Larsen—purely professional, related to multilateralism & UN work. “No connection to crimes or island allegations.” Cites 3M+ released DOJ documents showing only brief, official interactions (2009-2017). Slams Rahul’s claims: “Epstein files about paedophilia & victims—not my case.” Read out email exchange with LinkedIn’s Reed Hoffman praising India’s internet growth.
