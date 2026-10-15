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Minister Piyush Goyal addresses Canada trade mission to India - watch

Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Canada’s Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu attended a Trade Reception in Mumbai as part of the Team Canada Trade Mission to India. Addressing the gathering, Goyal highlighted the strong personal and professional rapport with Sidhu.

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Published15 Oct 2026, 08:17 PM IST
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Minister Piyush Goyal addresses Canada trade mission to India - watch
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