Ministry of MSME & Mint Presents National MSME Conclave 2023

Updated: 08 Feb 2023, 10:45 AM IST

MSME is the cornerstone of the Indian economy and ... moreMSME is the cornerstone of the Indian economy and an integral component to emerge as a $ 5 trillion economy by 2025. MSMEs help in uplifting rural & less developed areas, regional imbalances & inequality reduction, and complement large industries & companies by providing necessary parts & components. In short, MSMEs are imperative for socio-economic development. Mint is here with a thoroughly crafted discussion 'National MSME Conclave 2023' where the landscape of the MSMEs will be discussed and the road ahead will be thought about.