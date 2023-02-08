Ministry of MSME & Mint Presents National MSME Conclave 2023

MSME is the cornerstone of the Indian economy and ... moreMSME is the cornerstone of the Indian economy and an integral component to emerge as a $ 5 trillion economy by 2025. MSMEs help in uplifting rural & less developed areas, regional imbalances & inequality reduction, and complement large industries & companies by providing necessary parts & components. In short, MSMEs are imperative for socio-economic development.
Mint is here with a thoroughly crafted discussion 'National MSME Conclave 2023' where the landscape of the MSMEs will be discussed and the road ahead will be thought about.
