Home >Videos >Mint Brand Talk: Q&A with Anil Viswanathan, senior director, marketing, Mondelez

Mint Brand Talk: Q&A with Anil Viswanathan, senior director, marketing, Mondelez

Updated: 03 Oct 2021, 08:01 PM IST Livemint

The maker of Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate and Oreo cookies is known for some iconic campaigns for its chocolate and cookie brands in India. Recently, the company created a lot of social media buzz after it revisited its memorable 1994 ‘Asli Swad Zindagi ka’ ad-campaign adding a contemporary twist to it. In our first interview—part of the Mint Brand Talk series, we speak to Viswanathan on the impact of the Cadbury Dairy Milk ad, woke consumers, influencer engagement, and his take on emerging social media platforms in Indi