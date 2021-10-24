OPEN APP
Mint Brand Talk: Q&A with Anurita Chopra, Head of Marketing, GSK Consumer Healthcare

Mint Brand Talk: Q&A with Anurita Chopra, Head of Marketing, GSK Consumer Healthcare

Updated: 24 Oct 2021, 07:52 PM IST Livemint
  • Anurita Chopra, Area Marketing Lead at GSK Consumer Healthcare features in the latest edition of Mint Brand Talk. The company sells brands such as Sensodyne, Eno, Crocin and Otrivin in India. She says that vernacular campaigns are very important for the company's brands - be it content or regional platforms. She adds that digital is an area of priority for GSK Consumer Healthcare. Watch the full video for more.
 

