Mint Budget 2021: How do we fund and distribute the Covid-19 vaccine?
Updated: 21 Dec 2020, 11:03 PM IST
- As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman steps up to present the Union Budget, all eyes and attention will be on how she tackles the monumental health challenge that lies ahead for the country. How will the government choose to budget and spend on the COVID vaccine? Will this be the year that sees a significant allocation to health, and how will she ensure that India’s battle with COVID takes along all stakeholders while also balancing prudent spending? The second panel discussion in Mint’s marathon run up to the Union Budget coverage focuses on this crucial issue. Joining our moderator Mitali Mukherjee for this conversation are Dr. Indu Bhushan (CEO, Ayushman Bharat – PMJAY), K Srinath Reddy (President, Public Health Foundation of India), Dr Randeep Guleria (Director, AIIMS), Gagan Singh (MD, AstraZeneca India) and Dr Gagandeep Kang (Professor, Christian Medical College).