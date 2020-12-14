Subscribe
Mint Budget 2021 Live Panel: Atmanirbhar Bharat - throwback or industrial leap?

Mint Budget 2021 Live Panel: Atmanirbhar Bharat - throwback or industrial leap?

Updated: 14 Dec 2020, 10:19 PM IST Livemint

Should the Union Budget 2021 reverse the protectionist barriers erected in the last couple of budgets, to enable India to integrate better with global value chains? Or should we continue along that path, and promote import-substituting industrialization? Joining our moderator Mitali Mukherjee live for this conversation are Ajit Ranade of Aditya Birla Group, Samiran Chakraborty of Citibank, Saon Ray of ICRIER and Santosh Pai of Link Legal.