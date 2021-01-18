Subscribe
Mint Budget 2021 Panel: Financing the Growth Revival

Mint Budget 2021 Panel: Financing the Growth Revival

Updated: 18 Jan 2021, 11:02 PM IST Livemint

Should there be a bank recap plan in the Budget? Or should the govt announce privatization of major state-owned banks? What else can/should the Budget do to create a financial system that can support higher growth and job creation? How can the budget aid in better financial intermediation - banking or markets? Tune into the Mint panel discussion on the big questions in banking and the economy as we approach Budget 2021. Joining our moderator Mitali Mukherjee are Ashish Chauhan (MD and CEO, BSE), Roopa Kudva (MD, Omidyar Network India), Aymar De Liedekerke Beaufort (CEO, BNP Paribas India) and Ananth Narayan (Associate Professor, SPJIMR).