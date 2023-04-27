Mint First Look | MG Comet EV: Smallest EV in India - but does it pack a punch?

Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 01:35 PM IST

India's newest EV entrant is MG Motor's comet EV - a two-door electric hatchback that'll remind you of the Reva, the e2O and even the Nano. While its unconventional design and compactness turns head - will it click with the value-conscious, SUV-obsessed Indian buyer? Will this create a brand new segmnent in this competitive, nascent market?Watch Mint's Alisha Sachdev find out more in this video.