Mint Mobility Conclave 2022

Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Mint Mobility Conclave powered by NTT Private Limited brings together leading minds working on the forefront of mobility. Connectivity is an important theme of the Indian government’s developmental model and this involves building emission free mobility solutions to leverage its multiplier effect on the Indian economy. The event sees participation from top policy makers, industrialists, startup founders, public officials and Mint’s editorial leadership who will debate and discuss the future of mobility as seen from India. Get ready to hear about modern mobility solutions such as drones, electric vehicles (EVs), energy storage, hyperloop, bullet trains, pod taxis and more. #MintMobilityConclave