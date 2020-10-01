Mint Money Conversation Presented By Digibank By Dbs- Fixed Income Assets

Updated: 01 Oct 2020, 09:20 PM IST

In the 6 odd months since the Covid pandemic hit I... moreIn the 6 odd months since the Covid pandemic hit India, economic growth has plummeted prompting the RBI to cut rates. As a result savers are getting ever lower yields on FDs, debt funds and other fixed income instruments. Today's power panel explores ways in which you can make the best out of a very difficult situation and protect your savings from inflation. Tune in to hear from Anurag Mittal, Fund Manager, IDFC Asset management, Saurabh Bhatia, Head, Fixed Income, DSP Investment Managers Pvt Ltd., Nitin Singh, MD & CEO, Avendus Wealth Management and Asheesh Jain, Sr. VP & Head, Investments & Forex Business, DBS Bank on how to go about fixed income assets.