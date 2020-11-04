Home
>Mint Money Conversation presented by digibank by DBS: Life Insurance
Updated: 04 Nov 2020, 10:59 PM IST
Livemint
- In today’s episode of Mint Money Conversation presented by digibank by DBS, our panelists, Ms Vibha Padalkar, MD and CEO, HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd., Mr. Prashant Tripathy, MD and CEO, Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd., Mr. Mahesh Kumar Sharma, MD & CEO, SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd. and Mr. P. Muraleedharan , ED, LIC, will discuss how the pandemic and recent regulatory developments have impacted the industry and consumers’ product choices