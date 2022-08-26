Mint Winning with Anti-Fragility: Create regimes that foster growth

[PARTNERED]
The latest episode of Mint Winning wi... more[PARTNERED]
The latest episode of Mint Winning with Anti-Fragility titled ‘Building Antifragility through Culture and Leadership’ saw Akila Agrawal, Partner and Head, M&A at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas speak about the role of board members in building world-class companies, especially in today’s uncertain times in the aftermath of the pandemic. She also delved into having the right regulatory regimes to foster high-growth companies and retain the entrepreneurial zeal that is currently being witnessed in the country.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.