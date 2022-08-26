Mint Winning with Anti-Fragility: Create regimes that foster growth

26 Aug 2022

[PARTNERED] The latest episode of Mint Winning with Anti-Fragility titled ‘Building Antifragility through Culture and Leadership’ saw Akila Agrawal, Partner and Head, M&A at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas speak about the role of board members in building world-class companies, especially in today’s uncertain times in the aftermath of the pandemic. She also delved into having the right regulatory regimes to foster high-growth companies and retain the entrepreneurial zeal that is currently being witnessed in the country.